A documentary shucks open an oyster’s journey from the water to the plate

A documentary that follows the journey of an oyster from the water to the plate was screened at this year’s Mystic Film Festival. The 10-minute film, Rising Tide to Table, features Stonington Farms Shellfish and Fairhaven Oyster Co.

Directed by Connecticut’s chief marketing officer, Anthony Anthony, the documentary aims to highlight the state’s recent surge in food tourism and explore the behind-the-scenes of a single oyster dish.

“There is so much work that goes into one bite, and this film will help educate people about oyster farming and why it’s so expensive,” said Beth Simonds, owner of Stonington Farms Shellfish.

To enjoy this one tangy, supple bite, it takes farmers almost two years to grow the oyster. The shellfish is not just merely a culinary delight but also plays a vital role in aquaculture. To the average person, an oyster might seem like an uninteresting aquatic organism since they don’t dance through the water like typical fish with tails and fins. However, oysters are a critical lifeline for the ecosystem.

“The water quality would be diminished without them,” Simonds said. “They reduce algae blooms and strengthen shorelines. There is nothing that an oyster does that is bad for the environment.”

Discussions surrounding creating the film with Anthony and Emily Mingrone, one of Fairhaven Oyster Co.’s chefs, came up quite organically and blossomed their friendship, Simonds said. As quickly as the talks took flight, the camera crew joined Simonds’ family.

“I handed them the reins because I trusted their work ethic and vision,” Simonds said. “The cameras were everywhere capturing our everyday [life]. The farm is so personal to us that it was scary at first but the integrity [of the producers] was there.”

The documentary was also featured at the Bridgeport Film Festival earlier this month. According to Simonds, it was also submitted for consideration for next year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

“This film isn’t just a celebration of Connecticut’s vibrant maritime and culinary industries—it’s a powerful tool for educating the public about the sustainable practices that drive our success,” wrote Anthony in a press release. “We want people to know that when they choose Connecticut-sourced seafood and ingredients, they support an entire ecosystem of makers and creators.”

This sentiment of connecting the community to the oyster world rings true for Stonington Farms Shellfish. The farm partners with local schools and other farms to underscore the importance of Connecticut oysters.

“We host school trips so students can come down and learn about the oysters and at the end shuck their own oysters,” Simonds said. “It really is funny to see students try their first oyster, and it's a great unifier for the community.”

Just like a freshly shucked oyster opens up a world of flavor, this film aims to crack open the coastline, making Connecticut’s shores more accessible to the rest of the state.

“If you have a platform to share this beautiful water, it is your responsibility to share it. So many people in the state do not have access to the coast,” Simonds said. “We are so lucky and grateful [for the coastline and oysters] and we want to share it, especially in a world that is so negative and divided.”

The film aims to highlight how collaborations between chefs and farmers have led to the rise of “artisanal merriculture.” This term refers to a growing industry focused on the unique characteristics, like flavor and environmental influence, of oysters, similar to how wine connoisseurs gush about the factors of wine. Artisanal merriculture is one of the major draws for food tourism in the state, according to Anthony.

“Through Rising Tide to Table, we’re helping to manufacture demand by showing people just how special and essential these industries are,” wrote Anthony. “This documentary is a key piece of that mission, inspiring pride in our state and driving the future of Connecticut’s food industry.”