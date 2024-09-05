New CT welcome signs highlight state’s top attractions

“Welcome to Connecticut” highway signs have been updated to showcase what the state has to offer, but not everyone agrees with the proclamations.

The signs declare Connecticut as the basketball and submarine capital of the world, the foodie capital of New England, and the pizza capital of the U.S., officially recognized in the Congressional Record earlier this year.

"These updated signs reflect our state pride, showcasing some of the best of what we do in Connecticut," Gov. Ned Lamont said on X. "They're a fun way to greet visitors entering our state."

A few nearby governors poked fun on social media, including Phil Murphy of New Jersey, who said Connecticut pizza is not even the best in the tri-state area. Debatable, but it's not New Jersey!

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healy posted a photo of the basketball sign, crossing out Connecticut, and replacing it with her state. "Fixed it," she wrote in the caption.

The signs were placed at state entry points on I-95, I-84 and I-395. They also feature Connecticut’s new tourism logo, part of a rebrand from last year. The "Make it Here" campaign replaced the "Still Revolutionary" slogan used for over a decade.

The firm Tourism Economics said the Nutmeg State saw a record number of visitors in 2023: 63 million people came for food and fun.