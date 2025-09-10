CT officials look to make state parks a tourism destination

The Connecticut State Park system is looking to expand experiences for visitors, and they need help from the private sector.

The goal is to make state parks more of a tourism destination through outdoor recreation. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is now accepting ideas from businesses on how to do that through a relaunched evergreen RFI, requests for information. A short survey is also now available to the public on amenities and services they would like to see.

Sabrina Garone / WSHU Hammonasset Beach is Connecticut's most visited state park — Madison, Conn.

Not sports fields or courts, but more unique activities. Things like river tubing or kayak rentals, which are already available at a handful of state parks.

Katie Dykes is DEEP's commissioner.

“By being able to partner with a small business or private vendor, we can provide that really seamless experience for a visitor, to be able to visit these terrific parks...and enjoy an experience that they might not otherwise," Dykes said. "So, this is a true win-win!”

Last year, the state established a new arm of DEEP, the Office of Outdoor Industry and Experiences. Jeff Shaw is a senior advisor.

Sabrina Garone / WSHU View from the Essex Riverboat out of Connecticut Valley State Park — Essex, Conn.

“Demand for outdoor recreation remains strong in Connecticut, with state park visitation increasing from just under ten million people in 2019 to over an estimated 15 and a half million in 2024 — substantial growth that’s stabilized since the pandemic,” Shaw said.

Shaw said the state’s outdoor recreation economy is the second largest in New England, and supports more than 49,000 jobs.

This comes amid a recent $70 million boost in the latest state budget for the Restore CT State Parks initiative, funding upgrades, repairs, and restoration of historic sites.

RFIs can be submitted through DEEP's website, where the survey for park visitors is available.

Connecticut has 110 state parks and 32 state forests, free of charge for state residents.