CT kicks off summer tourism season

Connecticut officials have launched the summer tourism season by encouraging residents and visitors to enjoy the state’s public parks and beaches.

The state is growing as a tourist destination because of investment in its parks, said Gov. Ned Lamont during a visit to the beach at Silver Sands State Park in Milford on Wednesday.

“There are a lot of people per square mile in this state. We’ve got to work very hard to preserve the open space, preserve the parks and walking trails and forests,” he said.

Mason Trumble, deputy commissioner at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said an added incentive is that the state's 142 parks, forests, and recreation areas offer free admission for vehicles registered in the state.

“We are the only state in the Northeast to offer that to our residents. So what that means is our parks are more accessible than any other parks in the region,” Trumble said.

“So if you work and you are driving home and you happen to pass a Connecticut state park, that means you can pull in and go for a 20-minute jog after work without worrying about paying an entrance fee,” Trumble added.

The state has launched a new websiteto help visitors better access the state’s parks, campgrounds and designated swimming areas.

According to state officials, outdoor recreation contributes about $4.6 billion to the state’s economy annually.