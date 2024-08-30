This New Haven woman is an expert on local food and fun!

Many locals know Connecticut has a lot to offer, but sometimes the Nutmeg state gets a bad rap as a long highway between New York City and Boston. One content creator wants to change that narrative.

WSHU’s Sabrina Garone spoke with a New Haven woman who goes by CTFoodBae on Instagram. Her short videos on food and fun around the state rack up thousands of views.

WSHU: What inspired you to start making content like this? I'm assuming you're from Connecticut originally?

FB: I actually moved to Connecticut from Massachusetts three years ago. I love taking pictures of food, going out to eat and exploring the surrounding area. I started the Instagram account to see what Connecticut had to offer coming from out of state.

WSHU: Do you think the state gets a bad reputation for being boring?

FB: Oh yeah, definitely! As someone from Massachusetts, I have always thought of Connecticut as a drive-through state. But since living in Connecticut, I've actually enjoyed all the towns! They're all so unique and have different things that they offer. There are so many state parks in Connecticut, all these restaurants opening, festivals happening — I really enjoy living in Connecticut.

WSHU: What do you think makes Connecticut not only a great place to live, but if you're coming from out of state, to travel and explore?

Sabrina Garone / WSHU Northern fur seal at Mystic Aquarium — Mystic, Conn.

FB: I love doing day trips in Connecticut. Some of my favorite towns are Mystic, I just went to Granby in the winter, and I just did Ridgefield. Every town has its own unique flavor, and things to do. For example, if I wanted to check out wineries I'd go to Granby, and I'd also walk Enders Falls. Litchfield County also has a lot to do, especially with the fall coming up! There's Litchfield Distillery, Arethusa Farm ice cream, and then next door there's Hogan's Cider Mill. And then Mystic has the aquarium and really cute downtown shopping. So, all these towns have a different flavor and are great places to visit.

CTFoodBae Thorncrest Farm — Litchfield, Conn.

WSHU: Tell me more about being a content creator. Is this your full-time gig, or are you doing this on the side?

FB: I call it my hobby. I work in health care! But being a content creator has been interesting, and a learning curve over the last few years. I started just so I could share my experiences online. I didn't think it would get so big, which I'm very grateful for. It's been nice working with local restaurants and towns to explore the cultures of Connecticut, and all the local people that I wouldn't meet just working at my job.

WSHU: So is that how that works, restaurants reach out to you and say, 'Hey, come check out what we have to offer,' and you base your video on the surrounding area?

FB: Restaurants will reach out, or town tourism boards will reach out. And I like finding my own things to do. So, I like a mix of working with restaurants, as well as exploring on my own to get a good variety of what I like, and what the local people like. It's nice to try new things that I wouldn't know of if they didn't reach out to me. I'm definitely not a homebody! I always like going out and doing things, so it's a perfect hobby.

WSHU: I want to ask you some quick questions—I'd say they're "rapid fire," but feel free to expand on any of these. What is your favorite city in Connecticut?

CTFoodBae Book Barn is Connecticut largest second-hand book store — Niantic, Conn.

FB: Oh, that is hard. I actually do love spending time in New Haven. There are a lot of museums to visit, the streets are very walkable, and there are always new restaurants opening. But if I want to get out of New Haven, my favorite town would be Niantic. They have the Book Barn, which I think is the largest used bookstore in Connecticut. They also have Sift Bake Shop, they have the beach and a walkable downtown. I really like exploring there.

WSHU: Speaking of water views, what is your favorite spot in Connecticut to get out in nature? Somewhere, you may forget what state you're in.

FB: Harkness Memorial State Park is really beautiful, big, and free to those with Connecticut license plates.

WSHU: A lot of people have strong opinions on this one — what is your favorite spot for pizza in the state? I may get you in trouble here!

FB: I do love Bar and Sally's. And if I want a unique pizza, Da Legna's has a hot honey pizza that's really good!

WSHU: And you do content that expands outside of Connecticut, as well. What are some of your favorite places to go in New York or throughout New England that make a quick day trip outside of the state that you'd recommend?

FB:Newport, Rhode Island, is very close and has a lot to do there—all the mansions, a lot of water and seafood, it's really cute. And in the fall, I love going to Tarrytown in the Hudson Valley. It's another great place to get out of Connecticut, as well.