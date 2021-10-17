-
Mental health professionals in Connecticut say one way to get through feelings of loneliness during the pandemic is the idea that everybody is going…
-
Governor Andrew Cuomo blasted law enforcement agencies in New York that say they will not enforce the state’s guidelines for smaller Thanksgiving…
-
As the Thanksgiving holiday week begins, New York officials are recommending that dinners and gatherings with family and friends be limited or even…
-
Thanksgiving will be strange this year. Who will give thanks for what? How many of us will look back on 2020 and say: “Thanks for nothing.” A lot of…
-
Governors from across the Northeast want colleges to increase testing for college students before they leave for the Thanksgiving break and quarantine for…
-
A Long Island food drive will give out over 17,000 bags of non-perishable food to food banks and families in the tri-state area this Thanksgiving.Hundreds…
-
Thanksgiving is the busiest time of the year for Amtrak, and they are currently gearing up to take in extra travelers, according to spokesperson Jason…
-
Officials from Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London and the union representing nurses who work there met at the bargaining table on Tuesday to work…
-
It’s traditional for Governors to deliver Thanksgiving Proclamations every year. They usually include something about being thankful and a recap of the…