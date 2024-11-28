© 2024 WSHU
A Thanksgiving mix: Songs of joy and gratitude

WSHU | By Robin Hilton,
Stephen Thompson
Published November 28, 2024 at 7:30 AM EST
When you think of holiday music, Thanksgiving probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. But since it's a time for reflection and gratitude, we asked NPR listeners to tell us about a song they're thankful for. It could be one that just makes them feel better, reminds them of what's most important in their lives or to be grateful for what they have.

We got hundreds of stories and song picks, via email and voice memos, with consensus around a lot of the music, like Louis Armstrong's "What A Wonderful World," "Lovely Day" by Bill Withers, or the perennial fan-favorite when it comes to serenity and thanks, "Three Little Birds," by Bob Marley.

On this special Thanksgiving episode of All Songs Considered, host Robin Hilton and NPR's Stephen Thompson share songs from listeners and the stories behind their gratitude.

Featured songs and artists:

1. Yo-Yo Ma and Alison Krauss: "Simple Gifts," from Classic Yo-Yo
2. Bill Withers: "Lean On Me," from Still Bill
3. The Mountain Goats: "This Year," from The Sunset Tree
4. Crosby, Stills & Nash: "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes," from Crosby, Stills & Nash
5. Louis Armstrong: "What A Wonderful World"
6. John Williams: "End Credits," from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
7. Blackalicious: "Make You Feel That Way," from Blazing Arrow
8. Tyler Childers: "Space and Time," from Rustin' in the Rain
9. Nina Simone: "Isn't It A Pity," from Emergency Ward! (Live)
10. Bob Marley & The Wailers: "Three Little Birds," from Exodus
Music Thanksgiving
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
