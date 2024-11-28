From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: celebrating gratitude and community
To wrap up your Thanksgiving celebration, we have two special programs for you. This Land – Thanksgiving with The American Sound honors the diverse landscapes and vibrant communities that make our country truly unique. Then, Songs of Thanks from Cantus shares heartfelt stories and songs that celebrate gratitude and togetherness. Tune in at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, or our music stream.