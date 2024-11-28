© 2024 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: celebrating gratitude and community

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 28, 2024 at 12:27 PM EST
To wrap up your Thanksgiving celebration, we have two special programs for you. This Land – Thanksgiving with The American Sound honors the diverse landscapes and vibrant communities that make our country truly unique. Then, Songs of Thanks from Cantus shares heartfelt stories and songs that celebrate gratitude and togetherness. Tune in at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, or our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights Thanksgiving
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
