Stuffing. Turkey. Gravy. Cranberry sauce. Those are the ingredients of a classic Thanksgiving dinner. But have you tried them in a New Orleans po-boy?

Justin Kennedy, general manager of Parkway Tavern, has perfected the art of fusing the holiday's flavors with the sandwich. Standing in the restaurant’s kitchen, he oversees an assembly line of cooks who slice, stack, and drizzle ingredients onto their creations every Wednesday in November.