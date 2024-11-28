In Waterbury, Thanksgiving helps a community lift each other up

The scent of roasting turkey fills the air as a line of eager guests winds through the hall of a local community center. The turkey — carefully prepared since Thursday — will soon be served alongside a spread of holiday favorites at the event, held on Saturday, Nov. 23. Police officers in full uniform stand behind the buffet tables, serving guests from all backgrounds. The gathering is a celebration of inclusion, offering everyone a seat at the table—from the tiniest kids in turkey hats to those who would otherwise spend the holiday alone.

Sergeant Chris Amatruda, a 24-year veteran of the Waterbury Police Department, is with the Police Activities League (PAL) and has been an integral part of the annual Thanksgiving feast since its inception in 2008. For Amatruda, the event is a cornerstone of PAL’s mission to strengthen community ties through service and support.

“We cook up to 100 turkeys and all the fixings to feed families,” Amatruda said. “After 24 years as a police officer, there’s nothing more rewarding than seeing the faces of the people who come through the door—especially the kids. It’s truly gratifying to be able to give back to them.”

The kitchen itself is a blend of family—members of the department, officers from the force, and volunteers working side by side, each contributing in their own way. Some grab a quick bite while others stay focused on preparing the meal, stirring pots, or plating dishes. The turkeys are roasted in conventional ovens this year, a change made to keep up with the overwhelming demand. An estimated 1,000 people were expected to come through from noon until 5:00 p.m., and with the crowd growing larger, this method ensures there will be enough food to go around.

Isabella Dessa, both a volunteer and the head chef for the event, oversees the feast's preparation. "Let me tell you something," she said, describing the spread. "We’ve got turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, carrots, green beans, salads, beets, cranberries... and of course, water and juice for the kids. And we can’t forget the pies, cookies, and whipped cream."

The Torres twins, who came with their mom, Fallon, couldn’t agree more about the meal—they loved every bit of it. “I also want more cookies, because the cookies are bomb,” said one of the boys. His brother, grinning and dancing around near his mom and the food, adds, “Thank you for the food. God bless. God gave us this food. Thank you, Lord, for having us be here.” For the twins, as for many others, the Thanksgiving feast is a time to savor not just the food, but the joy of being together and giving thanks.

Tia Gatling has been a regular at the annual Thanksgiving event for years, and this year, she’s especially thankful to be celebrating the holiday with familiar faces.

“They’re all about family—bringing families together, helping families,” she said, her voice warm with appreciation. “It’s so good for families that don’t have, and they really look forward to this. And for me, I come down here—this is my little socializing time.” As she moves through the crowd, Tia exchanges smiles and greetings with neighbors, taking a moment to reflect on the year gone by. “I hope next year’s a better year for everyone, even myself,” she adds, her voice tinged with emotion. “I lost my son in July this year, so I hope next year’s nothing but blessings overflowing.”

Davis Dunavin ` / WSHU Karen Hadley and her mother Margaret enjoy their Thanksgiving meal.

Nearby, Karen Hadley is spending the day with her 91-year-old mother, Margaret. “She loves to go, so I said, ‘Okay! Let’s go have lunch, a little Thanksgiving luncheon,’” Karen laughs. When asked what Thanksgiving means to their family, Karen responds, “Give thanks to all. And that’s every day. They put aside for Thanksgiving, but when we wake up in the morning, we should say thank you—thank you for another day’s journey.”

For Tina Petrillo, this Thanksgiving was a time of quiet reflection, especially after a year filled with personal loss. “Appreciate everything anybody does for anybody, even if it’s a simple hello,” she said, her voice steady but soft. “2024 was a bad year. So 2025 has to be better—too many bad things. I lost my mom, and we’re trying to get through the holidays without her. I need a better year.”

Volunteer Roseanne Lombardi, alongside her brother, known to many as "Uncle Mike" by both the police officers and the local community, works her way through the bustling crowd, staying busy throughout the day.

“We’re here as volunteers,” Roseanne shares, her hands full but her heart full as well. “My son’s a police officer in Waterbury, and he’s stationed here at PAL. We like to give back. They've been good to my son. He’s been battling cancer for almost a year now, and he’s doing good. I’m just grateful he’s here.”

Her son, now 28, has faced this challenge head-on, and while the road has been tough, Roseanne is determined to focus on the positives. “I’ll be grateful for our health and for helping other people because everybody struggles. It’s not just my family, it’s all families.”

As guests finish their meals—one turkey at a time—and clear their plates, Waterbury marks another successful community Thanksgiving.