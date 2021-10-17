-
Another winter snowstorm is expected to hit Long Island, New York City and coastal Connecticut Thursday into Friday. It’s the tail end of a blizzard that…
Even after record-setting snowfall this year, most towns on Long Island did not spend their entire 2018 snow removal budgets.Nearly 66 inches of snow fell…
With up to 20 inches of snow, high winds and possible coastal flooding expected, states of emergency have been declared in municipalities around the…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy is urging people to stay off the roads and warning of upcoming bitter cold temperatures following a storm that's…
Thursday’s storm put a strain on travel, commerce, and the ability of cities and towns to clean up after it. Snow emergency declarations in Connecticut’s…
A Westport, Connecticut teen has developed a mobile phone app that’s predicting school closings in Fairfield County with 84 percent accuracy.