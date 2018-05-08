Despite Record Snowfall, LI Towns Kept To Snow Removal Budget

Even after record-setting snowfall this year, most towns on Long Island did not spend their entire 2018 snow removal budgets.

Nearly 66 inches of snow fell at MacArthur Airport between December and April, and half of that total fell in March.

But the parade of nor’easters didn’t break the bank as most towns did not go over budget removing snow.

Town officials say the timing of the storms helped them stay in budget. The major storms fell on weekdays so less overtime was required, and the warm spells after the storms melted most of the snow almost immediately.

However, five municipalities, including Smithtown and the Town of Huntington, went over their snow removal budgets.