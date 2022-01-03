© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

With many workers out sick, Suffolk County gets ready to respond to first snowfall of the season

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published January 3, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST
Screenshot (497).png
Facebook Live
/
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Monday at the DPW Maintenance Shed in Commack that the county is prepared to respond to the first snowfall of the season despite missing about 10% of government employees who are out sick with COVID-19.

Officials said Monday that about 10% of Suffolk County government employees are home sick due to COVID-19, but County Executive Steve Bellone does not think that will effect the county's storm response for the first snowfall of the season.

Bellone said between one and three inches of snow are expected, but eastern Long Island could see up to four inches.

“The good news is that while this may be our first winter storm, that it looks like we're going to be able to ease into this winter season a little bit with a lighter storm,” Bellone said.

Operations at the county’s COVID-19 test sites will also continue as scheduled.

Snow removal crews will be ready to respond at the Hampton Bays test center in Red Creek Park if needed. Bellone urged drivers to use extra caution on icy roadways.

Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
