© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Winter Storm Wallops Northeast

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma,
Terry Sheridan
Published February 9, 2017 at 11:43 AM EST
snow_apmarklennihan_170209.jpg
Mark Lennihan
/
AP

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy is urging people to stay off the roads and warning of upcoming bitter cold temperatures following a storm that's expected to dump up to 18 inches of snow in parts of the state.

Very heavy snowfall on Thursday will result in visibility of less than one-quarter of a mile at times. Snowfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour are expected. There have been numerous reports of thundersnow in Connecticut already, with additional thundersnow possible elsewhere, as well, this afternoon.  

Winds will increase late Thursday morning, resulting in blowing snow, and near zero visibility, at times.

“This is a pretty nasty storm. But it’s not a storm that’s expected to deliver 30 inches or more to the state of Connecticut. I’ve had that experience. And we are doing our best to stay on top of it. That’s what we’ll do,” Malloy said.

In the meantime, the governor says all state highways remain open. All non-essential state government employees were told to stay home, and all schools are closed.

Malloy says the state's cold weather protocols will be implemented Thursday afternoon to protect people from expected below-zero wind chills.

Most flights in and out of Bradley International Airport were canceled. Delays of up to 25 minutes were reported on Metro-North's New Haven Line.

Governor Cuomo has scheduled a “Storm Briefing” for Long Island at 2:00 pm.

Nassau and Suffolk Counties remain under a blizzard warning until 6:00 this evening, with up to 18 inches of snow forecast across the Island. Snow could fall at a rate of two inches per hour at times.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has declared a state of emergency, saying motorists should stay off the roads for their own safety and to allow crews to treat and plow them.

There has been no decision yet on whether to close the Long Island Expressway, Northern or Southern State Parkways to allow crews to treat and plow the roads.

The Long Island Rail Road is running with 30-minute delays system wide.

Tags

NewsLong IslandConnecticutweathersnow
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan