-
Students at Stony Brook University on Long Island look at the history, and ramifications, of slavery on Long Island through this podcast.
-
The town of Manchester, Connecticut, has made Juneteenth an official town holiday.Juneteenth is meant to commemorate the day in 1865 that the last…
-
The arrival of the first enslaved people in Suffolk County in 1654 marks only the beginning of a long, often intentionally ignored, chapter in Long Island…
-
John Jay College of Criminal Justice has created New York’s first database of slavery records. The online index is free to use and lets people access…
-
A social studies textbook was pulled from public schools in Norwalk and drew attention from the United Nations because it said slaves in Connecticut were…
-
In New Haven, Connecticut, Yale University students are asking the administration to change the name of one of the school’s 12 residential…
-
In The Logbooks: Connecticut's Slave Ships and Human Memory, journalist Anne Farrow explores a part of U.S. history that she says we, as a nation, have…