Long Island News

Episcopal Diocese awards scholarships to Long Island students descended from slaves

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published June 20, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT
Grace_Episcopal_Church_Brooklyn.jpg
Beyond My Ken
/
Wikimedia Commons
Grace Episcopal Church in Brooklyn, part of the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island.

The Episcopal Diocese of Long Island has awarded scholarships to eight students who are the descendants of enslaved people.

The inaugural class of eight high school students was chosen out of 161 applicants for their academic achievements and leadership traits.

The Barbara C. Harris Scholars Program for Truth Reparations was created last year to honor the Rev. Barbara C. Harris — the first African American woman to become a bishop in the Anglican Communion.

The students, who are residents of either Long Island, Brooklyn or Queens, were each awarded $10,000. The presentation was part of a Juneteenth celebration on Sunday at the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Garden City.

Juneteenth gets its name from June 19 — the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in Texas were informed they were free in accordance with the Emancipation Proclamation.

