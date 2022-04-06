Long Island Episcopal Diocese to award scholarship to descendants of enslaved people

The Episcopal Diocese of Long Island is launching a scholarship program for the descendants of enslaved people.

The $5,000 per semester scholarship is open to Black, African American or Caribbean American descendants of enslaved people. The funds will go to cover the costs for either college or vocational training. The program is open to anyone in Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau and Suffolk regardless of their religion.

In a video statement Bishop Lawrence Provenzano said this reparations fund was started after the sale of the church’s property and meant to address the negative impacts of racism.

“Policies of redlining in housing and the discriminatory hiring practices here in the geography of the diocese of Long Island,” Provenzano said.

The diocese plans to present the scholarships on Juneteenth of this year.