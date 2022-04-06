© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Long Island Episcopal Diocese to award scholarship to descendants of enslaved people

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published April 6, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT
Saint_Marks_Episcopal_Church;_Islip,_New_York.jpg
DanTD
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Saint Mark's Episcopal Church on the southwest corner of New York State Route 27A (Montauk Highway) and St. Mark's Lane in Islip, New York.

The Episcopal Diocese of Long Island is launching a scholarship program for the descendants of enslaved people.

The $5,000 per semester scholarship is open to Black, African American or Caribbean American descendants of enslaved people. The funds will go to cover the costs for either college or vocational training. The program is open to anyone in Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau and Suffolk regardless of their religion.

In a video statement Bishop Lawrence Provenzano said this reparations fund was started after the sale of the church’s property and meant to address the negative impacts of racism.

“Policies of redlining in housing and the discriminatory hiring practices here in the geography of the diocese of Long Island,” Provenzano said.

The diocese plans to present the scholarships on Juneteenth of this year.

Long Island News Charles LaneSlaveryLong Island
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
See stories by Charles Lane