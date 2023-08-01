Shinnecock art studio presents "Family Ties" exhibition

Ma's House & BIPOC Art Studio

A Shinnecock art studio will present artwork from BIPOC New York artists at an exhibition Friday.

Ma’s House and BIPOC Art Studio will present “Family Ties: Celebration of Love, Kinship, and Belonging.” The exhibition features work from new artists and brings back alumni artists from previous residency programs.

Jeremy Dennis, lead artist and president of Ma’s House, said the theme was inspired by the legacy of his grandmother Loretta A. Silva. Also known as ‘Princess Silva Arrow,’ she was referred to as ‘Ma’ by her family. The art studio was formerly the family home belonging to 'Ma' where Dennis and his family grew up in.

“My mother and her siblings also grew up in this house. We had cousins who grew up in the house. So, because of that background, we wanted it to be a show that honors that legacy and also the importance of family,” Dennis said.

The exhibition will showcase art from Black, Indigenous and other artists of color from New York. It’s meant to celebrate the various forms families can take. Dennis said artists use painting and photography to explore connections to family, animals and their ancestors.

“I think that there's a little bit of something for everyone. And because it is family-themed, people will find that immediate connection and that should be conversation fostering,” Dennis said.

The exhibition will open Friday, Aug. 4 at The Old Stone House in Brooklyn. It will run until Oct. 9.