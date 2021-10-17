-
Three new civil complaints have been filed against the Diocese of Rockville Centre on Long Island. The plaintiffs are using a one-year window offered by…
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport commissioned a report that reveals years of child sexual abuse in the diocese. It also found Cardinal Edward Egan…
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport has named two deceased priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.The Diocese says that Reverend…
It's been one week since the Child Victim Act went into effect in New York, and hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against churches, schools, and the…
There are more than a hundred alleged perpetrators of child sex abuse who served as leaders in the Boy Scouts of America in New York. That’s according to…
Two women have accused the late Bishop John McGann of the Rockville Centre Diocese on Long Island of decades of sexual abuse.They also accuse other…