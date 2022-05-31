© 2022 WSHU
Suffolk County Boy Scouts sell former headquarters to contribute to a national sex-abuse settlement

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published May 31, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT
Proceeds from the sale of the former headquarters of the Suffolk County chapter of the Boy Scouts of America will help settle sex-abuse lawsuits against the national chapter and its affiliates.

The former Medford headquarters is being sold for $1.9 million. The county chapter must cover a $1.72 million share of the proposed $2.7 billion settlement.

That amount is being weighed by a federal bankruptcy court judge.

All of the Boy Scouts of America’s 250 local councils will pay in, and the money will contribute to a trust for more than 80,000 victims.

The Suffolk council, which oversees about 170 boy scout troops in the county, is now headquartered at Brookhaven Town Hall in Farmingville. The new location offers more parking and room for meetings, and even includes a store where scouts can buy uniforms and supplies.

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine told Newsday the move is a “win-win” for everybody involved.

