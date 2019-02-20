2 Women Allege Sex Abuse By LI Bishop

Two women have accused the late Bishop John McGann of the Rockville Centre Diocese on Long Island of decades of sexual abuse.

They also accuse other priests and staff members.

The women are in their 60s now, and they want McGann to be posthumously defrocked and his name removed from schools and academic programs.

Their lawyer is Mitchell Garabedian, the attorney who represented hundreds of victims during the sexual abuse scandal involving clergy in Boston.

The offices of the New York State Attorney General and Nassau County District Attorney have been notified.

A spokesperson for the diocese says they are taking the allegations seriously.