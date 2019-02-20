© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

2 Women Allege Sex Abuse By LI Bishop

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published February 20, 2019 at 11:28 AM EST
catholicclergyabuse_appatricksemansky_190220.jpg
Patrick Semansky
/
AP

Two women have accused the late Bishop John McGann of the Rockville Centre Diocese on Long Island of decades of sexual abuse.

They also accuse other priests and staff members.

The women are in their 60s now, and they want McGann to be posthumously defrocked and his name removed from schools and academic programs.

Their lawyer is Mitchell Garabedian, the attorney who represented hundreds of victims during the sexual abuse scandal involving clergy in Boston.

The offices of the New York State Attorney General and Nassau County District Attorney have been notified.

A spokesperson for the diocese says they are taking the allegations seriously.

Long Island News
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. Formerly WAMC’s Berkshire bureau chief, he has reported for public radio stations, including bylines with WSHU, WNYC, WBUR, WNPR and NPR.
