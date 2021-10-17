-
Suffolk County will invest $100 million to help improve water quality and remove outdated cesspools and septic systems on Long Island.Scientists have…
The Bridgeport City Council in Connecticut has authorized a $395 million state-required upgrade to its worn out wastewater system.Council members say the…
Every major bay on Long Island was hit with toxic algal blooms this summer. The algae starves the water of oxygen and causes massive fish kills, according…
Suffolk County lawmakers want the federal government to extend the deadline for ongoing sewer infrastructure projects halted by the pandemic.Suffolk had…
After a four-state tour, Suffolk County planners updated lawmakers Monday on what they knew about mitigateing what officials call Long Island's greatest…
Suffolk County has received a grant from the technology company IBM to help solve what many see as Long Island's biggest looming crisis: poor water…
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone held a teleconference Monday night with some 10,000 Suffolk residents in order to draw attention to an issue he…