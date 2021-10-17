-
Nearly 1,300 Suffolk County residents have signed up for a municipal program to replace their old septic tanks with newer nitrogen-filtering models.…
Suffolk County says new septic systems are working to filter out nitrogen in the local water supply.The East Hampton Star reports that the combined use of…
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer from New York has called for the IRS to clear up confusion on the taxation of septic system improvements on Long Island. Some…
Suffolk County residents who received septic system grants may now be responsible for thousands of dollars in taxes.The county issues grants to…
The town of Shelter Island in Suffolk County is proposing a requirement to install nitrogen-reducing septic systems for all real estate sales in an effort…
Scientists are excited about a possible low-cost solution to the nitrogen pollution problem in Suffolk. They discussed their findings at the New York…
Scientists at Yale took a look at the diet of tadpoles in suburban ponds, and they made a discovery that – fair warning – is a bit gross. It turns out…
The Suffolk County legilature is considering a bill that would require homeowners to replace failed cesspools with septic tanks.The proposed law would…
East Hampton has become the first town in Suffolk County to require low-nitrogen septic systems in all new buildings. It’s one of two laws passed to help…
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone wants New York State to help residents replace their aging septic systems.Bellone says a $50 million investment by…