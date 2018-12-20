Shelter Island Considers Mandating Upgraded Septic Systems In Real Estate Transactions

The town of Shelter Island in Suffolk County is proposing a requirement to install nitrogen-reducing septic systems for all real estate sales in an effort to improve water quality.

The town board has to figure out whether the law would apply to all property transfers or just sales, and who would be responsible for paying for the new septic systems.

Shelter Island has seen a rising rate of homes reaching an unsafe level of nitrogen contamination, which can create runoff that damages the marine ecosystem and lowers water quality.

The new septic systems use bacteria and oxygen to break nitrogen down before it enters the groundwater.

The systems could cost a homeowner up to $20,000, but installations are eligible for rebates and grants from Suffolk County.