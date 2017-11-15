Proposed Suffolk Law Would Regulate Failed Cesspools

The Suffolk County legilature is considering a bill that would require homeowners to replace failed cesspools with septic tanks.

The proposed law would cover over 250,000 homes in Suffolk and could potentially cost homeowners thousands. It would go into effect in 2019.

While residents can apply for grants to replace their cesspools, Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer Duwayne Gregory says it might not be enough.

“The grant program doesn’t cover the full cost. The grant program covers $10,000, and these new systems cost an average of $17,000.”

Gregory says the legislature will continue to discuss the proposed law in the coming weeks.

Suffolk will also start to monitor how often individual cesspools are pumped to determine which ones need to be replaced first.

This story was updated to reflect that under the proposal. residents would not be allowed to replace a failed cesspool with a new cesspool.