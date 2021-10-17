-
The Suffolk County Police Department has ended a pilot program at four Long Island high schools that tried to improve their response time to potential…
-
Some Long Island superintendents don’t want you to cast your ballot at their schools due to security concerns over school shootings across the United…
-
Students from Parkland, Florida, came to Newtown, Connecticut, Sunday for the last stop on a nationwide tour. Both towns have been the sites of mass…
-
School districts on Long Island will increase security when the new school year begins in September.Several, including Massapequa, have hired armed…
-
Governor Cuomo has proposed an expansion to his Extreme Risk Protection Order bill to give teachers the power to go to court to prevent a student’s access…
-
Talk show host Alex Jones has responded to a lawsuit from the parents of two children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown,…
-
The oldest firearms maker in the U.S. has filed for bankruptcy. Remington Arms dates back to 1816 with ammunition and gunsmith plants in Connecticut and…
-
Three Connecticut students took center stage Saturday at the “March For Our Lives” rally in Washington, D.C., organized in response to last month’s school…
-
The leaders of Bridgeport, Stamford, Fairfield and Trumbull say they’re collaborating to keep area schools safe.Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau…
-
High school students around the country plan to travel to Washington, D.C., on Saturday for the March For Our Lives. They're calling on Congress to take…