Long Island Towns Boost School Security

School districts on Long Island will increase security when the new school year begins in September.

Several, including Massapequa, have hired armed guards. Others have added security cameras both inside and outside the school.

Other projects include single point entrances, “hardening” the entrances, and requiring all visitors to wear photo security passes.

New York State will also consider a requirement that all schools hold “active shooter drills.”

The changes are in response to the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida and the Santa Fe High School in Texas.