Long Island News

Long Island Towns Boost School Security

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published July 30, 2018 at 10:41 AM EDT
schoolbussafety_apmichaelconroy_180730.jpg
Michael Conroy
/
AP

School districts on Long Island will increase security when the new school year begins in September.

Several, including Massapequa, have hired armed guards. Others have added security cameras both inside and outside the school.

Other projects include single point entrances, “hardening” the entrances, and requiring all visitors to wear photo security passes.

New York State will also consider a requirement that all schools hold “active shooter drills.”

The changes are in response to the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida and the Santa Fe High School in Texas.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandschoolsSchool Shootings
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
