Suffolk Police Say Drawbacks Outweigh Benefits To School Safety Program

The Suffolk County Police Department has ended a pilot program at four Long Island high schools that tried to improve their response time to potential active shooter situations.

The program created “relief points” near schools where patrol cars would be stationed.

Officials shut the program down after a man threatened officers in December at a relief point in Kings Park.

Kings Park schools and students were not threatened, but police say downsides to the program, such as lack of accessibility to schools on weekends and holidays, outweigh its benefits.

Officers will continue to make frequent visits to schools, and new relief points could be established at local firehouses.