LI Schools Have Security Concerns About Serving As Polling Sites

Some Long Island superintendents don’t want you to cast your ballot at their schools due to security concerns over school shootings across the United States.

Right now, public schools are required by state law to be a polling place for their community when requested. Newsday reports the problem is most of these schools remain in session on Election Day, and some superintendents don’t want to open their doors to potential danger.

“Safety is obviously and always should be the most important thing for our schools, and we feel on those Election Days we’re opening ourselves up. You know, we’re a closed campus, and on those days we’re an open campus,” said Garden City Superintendent Kusum Sinha.

State Senator Todd Kaminsky proposed a bill last year that if passed, would allow schools to opt out of being the assigned polling site if school is in session or minors are scheduled to be present. The bill is currently in committee.