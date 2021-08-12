© 2021 WSHU
EMT Accused Of Bombing Connecticut Facilities Has Cases Transferred To Superior Court

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published August 12, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT
A Connecticut EMT that has been accused of setting off Molotov cocktails at multiple emergency service facilities has had his two cases transferred to Superior Court in New Haven.

Thirty-seven-year-old Richard White is due to appear in court on August 27 over charges from the Meriden and Litchfield superior courts. It remains unclear as to why the transfers were made.

White faces charges in Meriden of attempting to commit first-degree arson, illegal bomb manufacturing and third-degree arson and burglary.

White appeared in court in Litchfield last week with similar charges, including illegal bomb manufacturing and third-degree criminal mischief.

