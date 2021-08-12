Suffolk Sets Up Committee To Distribute An Expected $100M In Opioid Settlement Money

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has created a committee to decide how to spend settlement money from lawsuits with opioid distributors, manufactures and pharmacies.

Bellone hopes that this committee will help "prevent future tragedies and end this crisis once and for all."

The committee will be tasked to work with key stakeholders addressing substance misuse disorder. It will also engage with people in recovery, their families and other victims.

Suffolk Country expects to receive about $100 million out of a $1 billion settlement deal between New York State and opioid companies.