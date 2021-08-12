Infrastructure Passage Means Money For Long Island Sound Water Quality

The U.S. Senate’s approval of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill this week means one more step toward securing money to help improve the quality of Long Island Sound.

Environmentalists said the bill includes $106 million to reduce the impacts of warming waters because of climate change. It also helps restore and protect wildlife habitats, including coast birds.

Patrick Comins heads the Connecticut Audubon Society.

"Whether you’re in the shadow of the Throgs Neck Bridge, whether you’re in Greenwich, whether you’re in Stonington or whether you’re on the North Fork of Long Island, this Long Island Sound is so crucial to our way of life here in Connecticut,” Comins said.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut joined environmental advocates to celebrate Senate's passage of the bill.

"We are stewards for this great national treasure and that’s why I and our whole delegation fought hard for the funds needed to invest in Long Island Sound,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal views Long Island Sound as “essential” to recreation and economic recovery of the region.

The bill will also add $1 billion to help Connecticut tackle climate-resilient infrastructure projects during rising sea levels and extreme weather.