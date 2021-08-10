Metro-North Eliminates Need For New Canaan-Stamford Transfer

President of Metro-North Railroad Catherine Rinaldi said that passengers starting their trip to New York will no longer need to transfer between New Canaan and Stamford during peak commuter hours.

The change will be part of the one-seat train service that resumes August 29.

Rinaldi said that rail service will be restored to 83% of what it was pre-COVID.

Rinaldi also said other improvements will be made to allow commuters to plan their travel accordingly by seeing how crowded train cars are.