Connecticut Healthcare Expert Makes Case For Vaccination

As the cases of COVID-19 are rising in Connecticut due to the Delta variant, many healthcare experts want state residents to get vaccinated.

Dr. Jim O’Dea, vice president of the Behavioral Health Network at Hartford Healthcare, said vaccine mandates could work to ensure the safety of residents with the rise of the Delta variant.

"We thought we were coming to the end of this terrible, terrible tragedy and now we’re seeing it rise again and so if we expect different results, we have to do something different,” O'Dea said.

Dr. O’Dea said residents have to ask about things that concern people who are hesitant about the vaccine, such as side effects and lack of trust towards science.