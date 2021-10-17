-
U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin of Long Island wants U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to resign. Remington defends themselves after national criticism,…
-
The federal infrastructure bill could help protect our region from future heavy rainfalls. Justice for a wrongly convicted Suffolk man, Mystic Aquarium…
-
Court documents filed this week show Remington Arms Co. offered $33 million to settle lawsuits by families affected by the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary…
-
Lawyers for Remington Arms and families of several victims in the 2012 Newtown school shooting met over the gunmaker’s bankruptcy filing on…
-
Families of 2012 Newtown school shooting victims said bankruptcy should not shield gunmaker Remington Arms from their lawsuit. Joshua Koskoff represents…
-
As the lawsuit brought against Remington by families of the victims of the 2012 Newtown shooting proceeds in Connecticut courts, critics of the firearms…
-
U.S. lawmakers from Connecticut want to repeal a law that protects gunmakers against liability lawsuits in cases of gun violence.The 2005 law is called…
-
The Connecticut Supreme Court pushed pause on a lawsuit brought by families of victims in the 2012 Newtown school shooting.The court ruled earlier this…
-
The Connecticut Supreme Court decided Sandy Hook families could move forward with their lawsuit against Remington. This could mean the gun manufacturer…
-
The Connecticut Supreme Court is likely to decide this week whether to allow 10 families of victims in the 2012 Newtown school shooting to sue Remington,…