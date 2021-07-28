Court Documents Reveal Remington Offered Millions To Settle Sandy Hook Suits

Court documents filed this week show Remington Arms Co. offered $33 million to settle lawsuits by families affected by the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings.

Nine Sandy Hook families sued the gunmaker in 2014. They claimed the company violated Connecticut’s Unfair Trade Practices Act by marketing weapons designed for military use to civilians.

Two insurers for Remington offered $3.6 million dollars to each of the plaintiffs. The insurers offered the settlements while Remington is in bankruptcy proceedings.

The firearms company has argued that it made a legal firearm that was legally distributed and sold.