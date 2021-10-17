-
New York Holds Amazon Shares Through Its Pension Fund. It's Demanding Racial Justice At The Company.New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli used the strength of the state’s pension fund to push for racial justice at Amazon at a shareholders meeting this…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has announced new members of a state board that now has the power to revoke police credentials, in addition to training…
A Connecticut task force report has made new recommendations on how to combat racial bias in the jury system.Connecticut Supreme Court Chief Justice…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont told dozens of faith leaders that despite pandemic budget challenges, he does not plan to cut funds for schools that serve…
A Connecticut police sergeant has been suspended for three days without pay for calling Black Lives Matter a terrorist group in a Facebook post in…
A Hearst Connecticut Media analysis of state data finds racial disparities persist in Connecticut prisons. It found 42 percent of Connecticut inmates are…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says the state’s program that encourages minority high school students to become teachers has been expanded to 10 school…
Lawmakers in Suffolk County will vote next week on a law that would prohibit false 911 calls based on race.The law would make false reports to law…
The Shelter Island Board of Education on Long Island has voted to retire its high school’s mascot “the Indians.” The school has used the image of a Native…
Senate Democrats in Connecticut chose Juneteenth to announce an ambitious social justice agenda for their upcoming special session. It includes proposals…