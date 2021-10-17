-
Subjective tests, private study groups, and favored treatment are a few of the systematic ways Black cops struggled to get hired and get promoted in the…
-
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:Connecticut residents 65 and over can get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday. Appointments…
-
Black hospital workers have been less likely than those of other races to take the COVID-19 vaccine when offered, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday, which he…
-
Minority-owned businesses got a disproportionately smaller slice of the federal assistance offered through the Paycheck Protection Program.Data from the…
-
Racial disparities in Connecticut have been amplified by coronavirus. That’s according to a new report from the non-profit Data Haven. Senior Research…
-
According to city data released this week, most people hospitalized for coronavirus in New Haven, Connecticut, are black or Hispanic. Two health centers…
-
The day before Easter, Robert Johnson felt weak. On Easter Morning, his mother, Gloria, dropped off breakfast. She became more concerned when Johnson’s…
-
Data from the New York State Department of Health shows the number of black Long Islanders who die from the coronavirus is disproportionate to that of…
-
The coronavirus is disproportionately affecting minority communities Connecticut, according to the latest figures released by the state. Health officials…
-
Suffolk County issued a new report that shows a severe lack of diversity in the Department of Human Resources, Personnel and Civil Service. The report…