© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Data shows more young Black men in CT are dying of gun-related homicide

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 11, 2024 at 8:39 AM EDT
Members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit on scene.
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit on scene.

More young Black men in Connecticut have been dying in gun-related homicides since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released by the state’s Public Health Department.

The data shows the state averaged about 51 homicides a year among non-Hispanic Black men between 2015 and 2019. That spiked to 81 homicides per year post-pandemic, starting in 2021.

“This was a significant increase,” said Susan Logan, head of the Public Health Department unit that compiled the data.

“About 50% higher before COVID and after COVID. That is about three times higher than the Hispanic population and about 30 times higher than the white non-Hispanic population,” she said.

The average number of homicides among white men has not increased. Among Hispanic men pre-COVID, there were about 27 gun-related homicides a year. Post-COVID homicides increased to about 33 a year.

Logan spoke at a meeting of the state’s Commission on Community Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention.

The commission has awarded seven grants to community-based gun violence prevention organizations to tackle the problem.

The funds come from the state’s American Rescue Plan Act money.
Tags
Connecticut News gun violence victimspublic healthAmerican Rescue PlanRacial Health DisparitiesRacial Disparities
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma