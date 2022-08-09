Nassau County reaches $650,000 settlement for false arrest of former Black female cop

The Nassau County Legislature has approved a $650,000 settlement to offer a former county police officer.

Republican legislators approved the settlement on Monday with the entire Democratic caucus abstaining. The Democrats said they are awaiting further details.

Dolores Sharpe is a 20-year veteran of the Nassau County Police Department. In 2013, she was arrested by two of her male colleagues for harassment and resisting arrest. She filed a $24 million federal lawsuit after being acquitted in 2015.

The lawsuit alleges malicious prosecution, false arrest, abuse of process and other violations of her civil rights. Sharpe, who is Black, claims the behavior of the officers, who are white, was racially motivated.

County Executive Bruce Blakeman said the compensation is fair. Sharpe’s attorney Fred Brewington said they have yet to be presented with a formal offer and all options remain open.