-
Long Island Democrats went to the polls last night and on the East End, the results were too close to call. In the 1st Congressional District, former…
-
Bridgeport, Connecticut mayor Bill Finch said he’ll go to court to challenge a decision from the Secretary of the State saying he cannot appear on the…
-
New York State is holding primary elections Sept. 10. The primaries were moved up one week to avoid conflicting with the second day of Rosh Hashanah,…
-
Tuesday is primary day in Connecticut, and in addition to the higher-profile race between Tom Foley and John McKinney for the Republican spot on the…