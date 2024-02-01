Gomes continues his campaign for Bridgeport mayor despite defeat by Ganim in redo primary

Ebong Udoma Bridgeport mayoral candidate John Gomes at a news conference at his campaign headquarters on Wednesday

John Gomes is continuing his campaign for Bridgeport mayor in the Feb. 27 special general election despite his loss to incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim in last week’s redo of the city’s Democratic primary.

Gomes has dismissed calls from Governor Ned Lamont, incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim and several elected Democrats in Bridgeport to step down from the race.

“To give up is to concede, and to concede is to accept, and to accept is to repeat history, and to repeat history means that Bridgeport will never change,” Gomes said at a press conference at his campaign headquarters in Bridgeport on Wednesday.

He’s secured the Independent Party line for the February redo general election because the next mayor of Bridgeport should not be decided by a Democratic primary.

“For those who are calling for my withdrawal, I’d like to remind them that there was a court order for a mayoral primary and general election in 2024. It’s time for elected leaders to admit that there is a systematic problem in the electoral process here in Bridgeport,” Gomes said

According to Gomes, many of his supporters were not able to vote in the Democratic party primary because their party affiliation had been changed.

Republican challenger David Herz will also be on the special election ballot.