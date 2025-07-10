CT senator backs potential primary challenge to Gov. Lamont

A prominent Connecticut state senator announced his support for a potential primary challenge against Governor Ned Lamont on Wednesday.

State Senator Saud Anwar is a liberal Democrat from South Windsor who chairs the Public Health Committee.

He supports fellow liberal Democrat Representative Josh Elliott of Hamden, who filed a potential primary challenge against Lamont this week.

“I’m looking at all the candidates and I really like Josh and what he stands for,” Anwar said.

Anwar had previously supported Lamont, but believes the governor has been too conservative and has drifted away from the needs of most state residents.

“I think the governor has done a great job during the pandemic. I was proud to be able to stand with him. But times have changed,” he said.

He is also concerned that Lamont vetoed the housing bill that Democrats passed this year.

“Not to even recognize that as an issue, and a critical issue, and vetoing it. It's out of touch,” Anwar said.

“Hey, look, I’m a guy who did a primary some years ago. If you have a real compelling reason to do a primary, you do a primary,” Lamont said in response to the challenge.

The governor has yet to announce whether he will seek a third term next year, but he has avoided engaging his potential primary challenger.