Early voting begins ahead of CT primaries

Early voting for the Aug. 13 primary elections begins on Monday, Aug. 5, and ends on Sunday, Aug. 11.

This is the first year that Connecticut residents have the opportunity to vote early and in person for seven days before the election.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed the legislation last year.

“Making it easier for people to vote with integrity, I think it makes really good sense,” Lamont told reporters at an unrelated press conference the week before voters were able to start casting their ballots.

This year, all of the State Senate and House of Representative seats are up for grabs, and some have primaries. That’s including a four-way Democratic primary race in Bridgeport.

There will be two federal Republican primaries; one to decide who will run against incumbent Democratic Representative Jim Himes in the 4th District and one to decide who will run against incumbent Democratic Senator Chris Murphy.

There are no Democratic primaries for federal office.

Connecticut was one of the last states in the country to allow early, in-person voting. It was available for the first time during the presidential primaries, and municipalities were each given $10,500 to offset the cost.

Lamont said there won’t be additional funding.

“We had obviously the biggest grants to our municipalities in the state's history,” Lamont said. "Of course, they'd like a little more to help with early voting. But right now, I think we've given everybody an additional tranche to help get through this next election.”

Visit the Secretary of the State’s website to find your early voting site. Click here to see a sample ballot.