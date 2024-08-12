More than 8,000 voted early for CT primary

Early vote totals were 8,747 for Connecticut’s first-ever week of early voting — leading up to Tuesday’s primary election.

The total for the Republican Party primaries was 4,606 early votes, while the total for Democratic Party primaries was 4,141, according to the Secretary of the State’s office.

Turnout was highest in Hamden, Bloomfield, Bridgeport and Trumbull — where there are very competitive primary races for the state House and Senate.

A handful of smaller, rural towns also saw early voting activity — possibly driven by the statewide Republican primary for the U.S. Senate.

There were also about 6,000 requests for absentee ballots. Over half of those had been returned by last Friday.