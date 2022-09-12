Senate Democratic candidates outspend opponents in TV ads, Wesleyan Media Project finds

Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate are outspending Republicans in television advertising for the midterm elections, according to the latest report from the Wesleyan Media Project at Wesleyan University in Middletown.

The campaigns of Democrats Val Demings in Florida, Mark Kelly in Arizona and Raphael Warnock in Georgia lead the list of top 10 Senate advertisers. Warnock is the highest with more than $35 million spent.

Only two Republicans, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and Ron Johnson in Wisconsin made the top ten.

The report finds that most Democrats have plenty of their own cash, while many of the GOP candidates are relying on funding from the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Overall, the volume of advertising on broadcast television in the 2022 midterms continues to top records.