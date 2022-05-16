© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Campaign ads are bringing up abortion more frequently

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 16, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT
Supreme Court Abortion Protests
Jacquelyn Martin
/
Associated Press
Abortion rights demonstrators rally, Saturday, May 14, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, during protests across the country.

A Wesleyan Media Project study looks at the aftermath of the Supreme Court's leaked draft decision.

Abortion is becoming a central issue in political campaign ads, according to new research from Wesleyan University.

The Wesleyan Media Project said mentions of abortion in advertisements have risen since the leak of a draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case legalizing the procedure nationwide. If the draft becomes official, individual states will be allowed to limit or ban abortions.

They found the rise was especially pronounced in U.S. House races — a quarter of all Republican House ads in the past week mentioned abortion, as did more than 20 percent of Democratic ads.

Wesleyan also found that views on President Biden or former President Trump dominate more than a third of all Republican Senate ads.

Tags

Connecticut News ConnecticutWesleyanDavis DunavinpoliticsAbortionRoe v. Wade
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin