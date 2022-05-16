Campaign ads are bringing up abortion more frequently

Abortion is becoming a central issue in political campaign ads, according to new research from Wesleyan University.

The Wesleyan Media Project said mentions of abortion in advertisements have risen since the leak of a draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case legalizing the procedure nationwide. If the draft becomes official, individual states will be allowed to limit or ban abortions.

They found the rise was especially pronounced in U.S. House races — a quarter of all Republican House ads in the past week mentioned abortion, as did more than 20 percent of Democratic ads.

Wesleyan also found that views on President Biden or former President Trump dominate more than a third of all Republican Senate ads.