Pharmaceutical Companies

U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin is the New York Republican party’s presumptive nominee for governor. Shelton pays up to Bridgeport, Long Island in the trial…
Hospital costs are rising fast, and Connecticut and New York legislators say they’re trying to regulate the culprits, like prescription drug and…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut introduced legislation that he hopes will bring down the high cost of prescription drugs. The bill would…
Long Island’s pharmaceutical industry now makes up one of the region’s largest employers of manufacturing jobs. That’s according to a report released this…
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut said she will champion legislation to lower prescription drug prices when Democrats take control of the U.S.…
At the start of the school year, officials say they’re concerned about the price, and the availability, of epinephrine for kids who need it. The drug can…
Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling on the Food and Drug Administration to help end what he calls an alarming EpiPen shortage.A recent survey by the…
Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo wants state lawmakers to pass a bill to require transparency in prescription drug pricing. He says it would help…
Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen is leading a 46-state coalition that is suing six drug manufacturers for alleged price fixing. Jepsen now wants…
Connecticut, New York and 18 other states have sued six generic drug companies for price fixing and bid rigging. This week, the U.S. Department of Justice…