Connecticut News

Blumenthal To Take On Mylan Over EpiPen Price Gouging

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published August 28, 2018 at 10:37 AM EDT
epipen_aprichpedroncelli_180306.jpg
Rich Pedroncelli
/
AP
A pharmacist holds a package of EpiPens epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in 2016.

At the start of the school year, officials say they’re concerned about the price, and the availability, of epinephrine for kids who need it. The drug can be administered by EpiPen to anyone who suffers an allergy attack and goes into anaphylactic shock.

Carolyn Janis from West Hartford, Connecticut, has a 4-year-old son who has a severe peanut, tree-nut, and coconut allergy.

“Noah can simply not live without his EpiPen. He will not be allowed at school, camps, or sporting events without them. EpiPens are becoming harder for families to afford, as well as to actually purchase. The demands for them continue to grow as allergies continue to seep into families.”

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal says that nearly six million families in the United States face similar problems. He’s introducing legislation to combat what he says is price gouging by drug companies.

“The prices are continuing to be in the range of $600-700 for a set of two and even then, many parents simply can’t find them after very diligently searching their pharmacies.”

Blumenthal says that Mylan — the company that produces the epinephrine injector — has a monopoly on EpiPens and that’s what causes costs to rise.

Connecticut NewsRichard BlumenthalConnecticutPharmaceutical CompaniesEpiPen
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
