Oz Griebel — a two-time candidate for Connecticut governor — died on Wednesday. He was an independent, enthusiastic voice in state politics.He first ran…
The two major party candidates running for governor in Connecticut started their final week of campaigning by debating each other on the radio. They then…
A new poll of likely Connecticut voters released finds Republican Bob Stefanowski slightly ahead of Democrat Ned Lamont for the first time heading into…
Former Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman of Connecticut has agreed to be part of Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski’s transition team,…
Last night three of the candidates running for governor in Connecticut used their final televised debate to make closing arguments to Connecticut voters.…
Three of the candidates running for governor in Connecticut will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. for their fifth and final debate before the election. A Fairfield…
Independent candidate Oz Griebel’s campaign for governor in Connecticut got a boost on Sunday. The Hartford Courant endorsed him.In endorsing Griebel, the…
Last night Connecticut Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont refused to pledge support for so-called "Clean Slate" legislation, if elected.The…
On Thursday, in their latest debate, three of the candidates running for governor in Connecticut clashed over the idea of running state government like a…
In the race for Connecticut governor, women are helping Democratic candidate Ned Lamont stay 8 percentage points ahead of his Republican rival, Bob…